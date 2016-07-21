版本:
BRIEF-Chengdu Techcent's unit wins water treatment project in New York

July 21 Chengdu Techcent Environment Co Ltd

* Says its unit centrisys wins water treatment project in New York worth $8.8 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ax92PK

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

