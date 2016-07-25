版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 19:49 BJT

BRIEF-China Western Power to invest in project in Ulaanbaatar

July 25 China Western Power Industrial Co Ltd

* Says it signs strategic agreement with Southgobi Resources , Youhua Technology and Burd Constuctionii ger khoroolliin tuluvlult

* Says they plan to invest in Burd Constuctionii's property project worth $1.7 billion in Ulaanbaatar

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2a7uvNE

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

