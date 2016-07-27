版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三 16:24 BJT

BRIEF-China Southern Airlines's unit to buy Boeing aircrafts for about $1.4 bln

July 27 China Southern AirlinesCo Ltd

* Says unit signs contract to buy six aircrafts from Boeing for about $1.4 billion

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2awrFo9

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

