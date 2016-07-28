版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 14:50 BJT

BRIEF-Citigroup to be delisted from TSE on Aug. 29

July 28 Citigroup Inc :

* Says its stock will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) with effective on Aug. 29

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Ws6Qp7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

