BRIEF-Ford Motor Co reports Q2 earnings of $0.49 per share

July 28 Ford Motor Co :

* Q2 revenue $39.5 billion, up $2.2 billion from year earlier

* Q2 net income about $2.0 billion, down $190 million from year earlier

* Q2 eps $0.49 versus $0.54 a year earlier

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $36.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

