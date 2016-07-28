REFILE-BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun's unit to acquire stake in KKR-backed Gland Pharma from India

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
(Refiles to widen reach to subscribers)
July 28 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to $800 million in loans from financial institutions
* Says unit plans to buy 86.1 percent stake in India's Gland Pharma for up to $1.26 billion
* Says share trade to resume on July 29
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ac4Q8A; bit.ly/2a1PTc2
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production