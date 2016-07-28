REFILE-BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun's unit to acquire stake in KKR-backed Gland Pharma from India

(Refiles to widen reach to subscribers)

July 28 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to $800 million in loans from financial institutions

* Says unit plans to buy 86.1 percent stake in India's Gland Pharma for up to $1.26 billion

* Says share trade to resume on July 29

