Wynn Macau shares slide on low table allocation for new casino

HONG KONG, July 29 Casino operator Wynn Macau
Ltd, a unit of U.S. tycoon Steve Wynn's Wynn Resorts
, slid as much as 7 percent on Friday after it said it
received only half of the new gaming table permits expected for
its new $4.2 billion Macau casino.
Despite reporting earlier in the day that second-quarter
revenue beat estimates, Wynn Macau saw its shares drop to their
lowest level since end-August 2015 after it said it received
official permits for 100 gaming tables for its new resort in the
territory, rather than around 200 as analysts had expected.
At 0751 GMT, shares were down 6.5 percent while the
benchmark index was 1.5 percent lower.
The Aug. 22 opening of the new Wynn Macau resort comes in the
teeth of a prolonged slowdown in the world's largest gambling
hub. Casino revenue has fallen for 25 months in a row, and is
expected to further weaken amid China's crackdown on corruption.
Praveen Choudhary, an analyst at Morgan Stanley said in a
note on Friday that the low table allocation could impact
full-year estimates for Wynn Macau. Investors "will be
negatively surprised by only 100 new tables allocated to a
$4.2bn project", Chouhdary said.
Earlier, Wynn Macau posted net revenue of $639 million for
the second quarter of the year, up 3.6 percent from the same
period a year earlier and between 6-10 percent higher than
analysts' expectations.
