版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 14:56 BJT

BRIEF-Ford says Sept China vehicle sales rise 24 percent y/y

Oct 11 Ford Motor Co says:

* Sept China vehicle sales, excluding Lincoln, total 109,277, +24 percent y/y, versus +22 percent in Aug

* Jan-Sept China vehicle sales, excluding Lincoln brand vehicles, total 858,563, +9.5 percent y/y, versus -1 percent a year ago

* Jan-Sept China vehicle sales, including Lincoln, total 879,559, +11 percent y/y (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐