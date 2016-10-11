版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 16:15 BJT

BRIEF-Trading firm Guanfu Holdings signs framework agreement to buy shares in US company Amyris

Oct 11 Guanfu Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it signs framework agreement to buy 10 million shares in U.S. Amyris for $5 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2d9caB6

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐