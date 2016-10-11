版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二

BRIEF-Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical plans to set up U.S. unit

Oct 11 Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up U.S. unit with registered capital of $2 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ebmJK3

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

