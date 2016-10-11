BRIEF-Look forward to resumption of work on Dakota Access project: Energy Transfer

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Energy Transfer Partners LP :
* says Dakota Access looks forward to a prompt resumption of construction activities east and west of Lake Oahe on private land
* says this was in light of a decision by an U.S. Court of Appeals on Sunday to dissolve the administrative injunction that had temporarily suspended construction activities on the Dakota Access pipeline in an area near the proposed crossing of the Missouri River at Lake Oahe
* says "we continue to believe that the Army Corps will soon issue the easement for approximately 1,100 feet necessary for the crossing beneath the Missouri River - the sole remaining authorization necessary for completion of the project"
The 1,100-mile (1,886-km) Dakota Access pipeline is being developed by Energy Transfer Partners
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.