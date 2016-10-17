FDA places Regeneron and Teva's pain-drug study on hold

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and partner Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said the U.S. health regulator has placed a clinical hold on a mid-stage study of their experimental drug for chronic lower back pain.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) imposed the hold after observing a case of a type of joint inflammation in an advanced osteoarthritis patient, who was given a high dose of the drug, fasinumab.
Following the FDA decision, Regeneron has completed an unplanned interim review of data and has stopped dosing patients, the company said on Monday.
Fasinumab is also in development for use in osteoarthritis pain. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.