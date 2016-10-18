版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 19:31 BJT

BRIEF-Suning Commerce's Nanjing unit, Alibaba China to set up Chongqing e-commerce firm

Oct 18 Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd

* Says Nanjing unit, Alibaba China plan to invest 1.0 billion yuan ($148.45 million) to set up e-commerce firm in Chongqing

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eMlpMS

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7363 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

