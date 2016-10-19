BRIEF-CME to list Feb. 2018 live cattle futures, options contracts

Oct 19 Cme Group Inc :
* Says effective November 6, 2016 for trade date November 7
and pending Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)
regulatory review, it will list February 2018 contract month of
four Live Cattle Futures and Options contracts
* Says the four contracts are: Live Cattle Futures, Live
Cattle TAS Futures, Live Cattle Options, and Live Cattle
Calendar Spread Options
* Previously, the Exchange temporarily delayed the listing
schedule of additional months of the contracts; effective Oct.
2, the Exchange listed the December 2017 contract month of the
contracts
* CME says the exchange will continue to delay listing
subsequent contract months of the contracts at this time
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru)