Microsoft to increase UK prices of enterprise products, citing falling pound

Oct 23 Microsoft Corp said it will be
increasing pricing for its enterprise software and cloud
services in the UK in the wake of the sterling's plunge since
Britons voted to leave the EU.
The price increase, from Jan. 1 2017, will be 13 percent for
its enterprise software and 22 percent for its enterprise cloud
services, it said.
Pricing changes will not apply to consumer software or
consumer cloud services, the company said in a blog post. bit.ly/2e1NPPc
The vote to leave the EU took many investors and company
executives by surprise, triggering the biggest one-day fall in
sterling against the dollar.
The pound's fall has affected profitability for many
companies, as imported goods have become even more expensive.
Recently, Britain's biggest grocery chain, Tesco,
pulled dozens of Unilever brand products from its website after
a disagreement over prices, in the wake of a the slump in the
British currency.
Unilever had been trying to raise the prices it
charges Britain's big four supermarkets - Tesco, Sainsbury's
, Asda and Morrisons - across a wide range of
goods by about 10 percent, saying it needs to offset the higher
cost of imported commodities.
