BRIEF-Shenzhen Clou Electronics announces lawsuit filed by ReneSola Ltd due to contract dispute

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Shenzhen Clou Electronics Co., Ltd. :
* Says a Zhejiang-based energy firm, ReneSola Ltd, filed lawsuit against the co regarding contract dispute
* Says ReneSola Ltd claimed that the co, as the purchaser, didn't catch up with the purchase schedule as contracted
* Says ReneSola Ltd is requesting the co to pay 24.7 million yuan worth loan, 2.1 million yuan as damage, litigation fees and ask the co to continue to perform the contract
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/RTwvQ9
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.