Oct 26 Boston Scientific Corp reported an 11.5 percent rise in quarterly net sales, boosted by higher demand for its heart devices.

The company reported a net profit of $228 million, or 17 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. That compared with a loss of $198 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier, largely due to litigation charges.

Net sales rose to $2.11 billion from $1.89 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)