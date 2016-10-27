版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 17:29 BJT

BRIEF-Guanfu Holdings' unit plans to invest $5 mln in Amyris

Oct 27 Guanfu Holdings Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to invest $5 million in Amyris

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eUtPOw

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐