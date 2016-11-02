版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 17:04 BJT

BRIEF-Tianjin Tianhai Investment gets CFIUS approval for its unit to buy Ingram Micro

Nov 2 Tianjin Tianhai Investment Co Ltd

* Says it gets U.S. CFIUS approval for its unit gcl acquisition to buy Ingram Micro

* Says share trade to resume on Nov 3

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eyV9lk

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

