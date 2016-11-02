BRIEF-CME raises Gold, Silver maintenance margins

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 CME Group :
* CME raises COMEX 100 Gold futures (GC) maintenance margins by 11.1 percent to $6,000 per contract from $5,400 for Nov. and Dec. 2016
* CME raises COMEX 5000 Silver futures (SI) maintenance margins by 10.5 percent to $5,800 per contract from $5,250 for Nov. and Dec. 2016
* CME says the rates will be effective after the close of business on Nov. 3 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad and Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru)
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.