BRIEF-CME raises Gold, Silver maintenance margins

Nov 2 CME Group :

* CME raises COMEX 100 Gold futures (GC) maintenance margins by 11.1 percent to $6,000 per contract from $5,400 for Nov. and Dec. 2016

* CME raises COMEX 5000 Silver futures (SI) maintenance margins by 10.5 percent to $5,800 per contract from $5,250 for Nov. and Dec. 2016

* CME says the rates will be effective after the close of business on Nov. 3 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad and Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru)