RPT-CORRECTED-BRIEF-Gap says CFO Sabrina Simmons to depart at end of fiscal year (Nov 2)

(Corrects headline to say Simmons will leave, not named CFO of Gap)

Nov 3 Gap Inc -

* Gap Inc announces Chief Financial Officer Sabrina Simmons to depart at end of fiscal year

* Says Simmons will remain with Gap Inc through end of 2016 fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

