BRIEF-American Axle to buy Metaldyne Performance for $1.6 bln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
* AAM announces acquisition of MPG
* Deal expected to deliver annual cost synergies in range of $100 million to $120 million
* Deal for $1.6 billion in cash and stock
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to cash flow and eps in first full year following transaction
* Deal includes assumption of $1.7 billion in net debt
* Each share of MPG's common stock will be converted into right to get $13.50 per share in cash and 0.5 share of AAM stock
* David C. Dauch will continue to serve as chairman and chief executive officer of AAM
* Following transaction, affiliate of American Securities LLC will own about 23% of combined co
* AAM's shareholders will own approximately 70% of combined company and MPG's shareholders will own approximately 30%
* Effective as of closing of transaction, AAM's board of directors will be expanded to 11 members
* AAM is targeting a net debt / adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2x by end of 2019
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Cash portion of merger consideration will be financed through a combination of cash on hand and debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.