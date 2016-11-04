版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五

BRIEF-Leyard Optoelectronic's unit Planar Systems to acquire US firm Naturalpoint

Nov 4 Leyard Optoelectronic Co Ltd

* Says its unit Planar Systems to acquire U.S. technology company Naturalpoint Inc

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2f1dRVU

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

