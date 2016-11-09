BUZZ-Defence stocks catch a bid post-Trump win

LONDON Nov 9 ** Shares of BAE Systems
, Europe's largest arms company, up nearly 4 pct leading
a rally across defence stocks as Trump's presidential win firms
up expectations of a ramp-up in regional defence spending
** Trump has called on NATO alliance partners to do more to
pay for their own security
** "It is a net positive for defence and the U.S defence
industry in particular," said aerospace consultant Jerrold
Lundquist, managing director of The Lundquist Group
** UK defence contractor Cobham up 3.3 pct. Shares
of Lockheed Martin up 4.4 pct in U.S. premarket trading
while Raytheon was up 2.1 pct
** Shipbuilding and missile defence should be beneficiaries,
while combat aircraft may get a more modest lift, said Capital
Alpha Partners analyst Byron Callan in a note