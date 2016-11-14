Deals of the day - Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds General Electric, Grupo Synergy, Perella Weinberg,
Deutsche Telekom; updates Kate Spade, Kirkland Lake Gold)
Nov 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Samsung Electronics announced an $8 billion
deal to buy Harman International Industries, marking a
major push into the auto electronics market and the biggest
overseas acquisition ever by a South Korean firm.
** Siemens agreed to buy U.S.-based Mentor
Graphics in a $4.5 billion cash deal that will further
enhance the German engineering group's industrial software
capabilities.
** Amaya Inc's former chief executive, David
Baazov, has offered to buy the Canadian online gambling company
in a deal valued at about C$3.48 billion ($2.56
billion).
** Drugmaker Novartis is considering selling its
struggling Alcon eye care division, its chairman said in an
interview with Swiss weekly SonntagsZeitung.
** Australian oil and gas minnow Central Petroleum rebuffed
a takeover offer from its main lender, Macquarie Group,
that valued the company at A$76 million ($57 million) but left
the door open to a higher offer.
** Volkswagen's Audi premium brand is in talks
with China's largest automaker, SAIC Motor, on a
potential long-term collaboration, Audi said.
** South Korea's Korea Line Corp was picked as
the preferred bidder to buy troubled shipper Hanjin Shipping Co
Ltd's Asia-U.S. operations, beating Hyundai Merchant
Marine, a spokesman for a Seoul court overseeing
Hanjin Shipping's receivership told Reuters.
** Britain's biggest sandwich maker Greencore Group
said it would buy U.S. convenience food manufacturer Peacock
Foods for $747.5 million in a bid to transform its U.S.
business.
** General Electric Co said its software unit bought
ServiceMax, a cloud-based provider of software used in inventory
and workforce management, for $915 million.
** Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan will again
delay its planned purchase of Showa Shell Sekiyu shares
from Royal Dutch Shell because a review by the Japan
Fair Trade Commission is still under way.
** AXA, France's biggest insurer, has entered into
an agreement to sell its insurance broking arm Bluefin to U.S.
insurer Marsh for 295 million pounds ($368.8
million).
** Swedish debt firm Intrum Justitia said it agreed
to buy privately held Norwegian competitor Lindorff for newly
printed Intrum shares in a deal it expected to generate large
cost cuts and stronger growth prospects.
** UniCredit and Societe Generale
declined to comment on talk of a possible merger between them
after their shares rose on speculation about a tie-up.
** British insurer Standard Life said India's
insurance watchdog had "expressed reservations" in accepting the
current deal terms for the purchase by its Indian joint venture
of Max Life Insurance.
** Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri SpA offered to
buy the rest of Singapore-listed Vard Holdings Ltd
that it does not already own for up to S$125.6 million ($88.7
million), according to a statement on Sunday.
** Shares in Kirkland Lake Gold surged as much as 9
percent on speculation there might be another bid for the
Canadian gold miner or that its planned takeover of Newmarket
Gold Inc, which had put its stock under pressure, will
be voted down.
** EXOR said a planned merger will go ahead with a
Dutch-based subsidiary that will allow the holding company of
Italy's Agnelli family and top investor in Fiat Chrysler
to move its domicile to the Netherlands.
** Varo Energy, a joint venture between the world's top oil
trader Vitol and private equity firm Carlyle Group, said
it has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares
in Inter Oil B.V., the holding company of retail and wholesale
businesses operating under the brand names "Brand Oil" and
"Amigo" in the Netherlands.
** U.S. hedge fund Caerus Investors urged Kate Spade & Co
to sell itself, saying the handbag and accessories
maker would make a great acquisition candidate as its stock
traded at a discount to its peers.
** Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual has agreed, along
with partner Abu Dhabi Investment Council, to sell reinsurer
Ariel Re to Bermuda's Argo Group International Holdings
for $235 million, it said on Monday.
** Japanese brewer Asahi and a consortium led by
Swiss investment firm Jacobs Holding have made it onto the
shortlist of bidders for SABMiller's eastern European beer
brands, sources familiar with the matter said.
** Conglomerate Grupo Synergy plans to invest up to $100
million in Mexican airline Aeromar to acquire a 49 percent
stake, Synergy Chairman German Efromovich said.
** New York-based investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners
LP said on Monday it would buy energy boutique bank Tudor,
Pickering, Holt and Co, in a deal that boosts its scale and
helps it expand into the oil and gas industry.
** Deutsche Telekom has withdrawn from the
bidding for European web hosting provider Host Europe Group,
which has been put up for sale by private equity owner Cinven
, two people close to the matter said.
(Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal and Komal Khettry in
Bengaluru)