Facebook COO Sandberg donates $100 mln to donor advised fund

Dec 1 Facebook Inc Chief Operating
Officer Sheryl Sandberg has donated more than $100 million to
the Sheryl Sandberg & Dave Goldberg Family Fund.
Sandberg's donation to her donor advised fund comprised
880,000 of Class "A" shares of Facebook, according to a
regulatory filing on Wednesday. The donation was made on Nov.
21, according to the filing. bit.ly/2gIf3yW
This comes months after Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and
his wife Priscilla Chan said they would donate more than $3
billion toward a plan to "cure, prevent or manage" disease.
In December 2015, Zuckerberg made one of the largest pledges
in history when he and his wife said they would donate 99
percent of their company shares to charity.
Sandberg's donation will be used to fund LeanIn.Org, her
nonprofit focused on women's empowerment, as well as
OptionB.org, an initiative focused on helping people build
resilience after experiencing loss, the Wall Street Journal
reported citing people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2fNQkV5
Sandberg, 46, who joined Facebook in 2008 as chief operating
officer for the popular social media platform, lost her husband
to a treadmill accident while they were vacationing in Mexico
last year.
The couple, married for 11 years, had two children together,
a son and daughter. Last July, Sandberg joined the board of
Survey Monkey, the online polling company that had been run by
her husband.
(Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)