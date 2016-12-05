版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一

BRIEF-Apeloa Pharma's unit plans to set up U.S. unit for $1 mln

Dec 5 Apeloa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says its unit plans to set up U.S. unit JT Pharmaceutical Inc with registered capital of $1 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2h3H6W5

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)

