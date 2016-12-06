版本:
2016年 12月 6日

BRIEF-Zhejiang Huahai's unit to buy Par Pharmaceutical's factory in North Carolina

Dec 6 Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says unit Prinston Pharmaceutical in deal to buy Par Pharmaceutical's factory in North Carolina's Charlotte for $14 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2h0S7Zr

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

