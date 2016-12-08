版本:
BRIEF-AnGes MG signs strategic business alliance agreement with Vical

Dec 8 AnGes MG Inc :

* Says it signed strategic business alliance agreement for DNA vaccine, with Vical Inc on Dec. 8

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JzhHzJ

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

