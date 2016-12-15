版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 12:03 BJT

BRIEF-Zhejiang Founder Motor signs strategic agreement with Guangxi Yuchai Machinery

Dec 15 Zhejiang Founder Motor Co Ltd

* Says it signs strategic agreement with Guangxi Yuchai Machinery on business development

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gLnp9R

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)

