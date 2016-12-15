版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 18:21 BJT

BRIEF-Goldcard High-tech to sign strategic agreement with Alibaba Cloud

Dec 15 Goldcard High-tech Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sign strategic agreement with Alibaba Cloud

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hwHPD0

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐