BRIEF-Lloyd's insurer Neon may consider Dublin platform for EU access post Brexit- CEO

Dec 15 Lloyd's insurer Neon CEO says:

* Neon working on Brexit contingency plans

* Neon could potentially look at Dublin platform for EU access if UK loses passporting rights (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

