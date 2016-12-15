版本:
BRIEF-TiGenix NV's american depository shares open at $14.00 in debut, below from the IPO price of $15.50 per ADS

Dec 15 TiGenix NV :

* TiGenix NV's american depository shares open at $14.00 in debut, below from the IPO price of $15.50 per ADS Further company coverage:

