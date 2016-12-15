版本:
TABLE-Delinquency rates rose at 5 major U.S. banks in November

Dec 15 Delinquency rates rose at five major U.S.
banks and credit card companies in November, and remained
unchanged at one, American Express Co.
    Charge-offs rose at four companies, fell at JPMorgan Chase
 and remained unchanged at American Express.
    
                       Net charge off rate  Delinquency Rate
                      Nov 2016   Oct 2016   Nov 2016  Oct 2016
   JPMorgan Chase       2.12       2.13       1.17      1.15
  American Express      1.50*      1.50      1.10*      1.10
   Bank of America      2.42       2.39       1.58      1.55
     Capital One        4.78       4.31       4.00      3.91
 Discover Financial     1.88       1.83       1.60      1.57
      Citigroup         2.92       2.28       1.62      1.56
 
    All figures are in percentages.
    *Consumer only

 (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)

