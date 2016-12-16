版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 20:24 BJT

BRIEF-First Capital Securities to buy stake in J.P. Morgan First Capital Securities

Dec 16 First Capital Securities Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy 33.3 percent stake in J.P. Morgan First Capital Securities for 306.8 million yuan from J.P. Morgan Broking (Hong Kong)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hCIUGW

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐