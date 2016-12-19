版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. company PNY Technologies files patent infringement lawsuit on China's Netac

Dec 19 Netac Technology Co Ltd

* Says U.S. company PNY Technologies launches lawsuit on Netac over patent infringement issue

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2i6jnVt

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐