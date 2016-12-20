General Mills sales fall 7 pct

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 General Mills Inc reported a 7 percent fall in quarterly sales on Tuesday, hurt by weak demand for its Yoplait yogurt, and Progresso soups and the divestiture of its North American Green Giant canned and frozen vegetable business.
Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $481.8 million, or 80 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Nov. 27, from $529.5 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.
The Minneapolis-based company's net sales fell to $4.11 billion from $4.42 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.