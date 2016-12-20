版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 21:19 BJT

REFILE-BRIEF-Songcheng Performance's unit to subscribe to US tech company Spaces' preference shares issue

(Refiles with correct link)

Dec 20 Songcheng Performance Development Co Ltd

* Says its unit plans to invest $4.1 million to subscribe to U.S. tech company Spaces' preference shares issue

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hPkHgH

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐