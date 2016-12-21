版本:
BRIEF-Shanghai Tyan Home to invest in East Africa Metals, Australian company

Dec 21 Shandong Tyan Home Co Ltd

* Says its Hong Kong unit signs agreement to invest C$5.2 million ($3.89 million) in East Africa Metals Inc

* Says its joint stock company Tiandi International Mining plans to acquire Manas Holdings (Kyrgyz) Pty Ltd for $10 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ieGOw2

Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3383 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

