2016年 12月 21日

BRIEF-Bohai Capital to acquire aircraft leasing assets C2 Aviation Capital

Dec 21 Bohai Capital Holding Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy commercial jets leasing assets C2 Aviation Capital for $10 billion

* Says shares, bond trading to resume on Dec 22

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2i9RHn0; bit.ly/2hbNuir

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

