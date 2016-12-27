版本:
BRIEF-Cnova says Groupe Casino offers to purchase all outstanding ordinary shares of co

Dec 27 Cnova NV :

* Cnova NV-co said Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA commenced an offer to acquire for cash all outstanding shares of Cnova, nominal value EUR 0.05 per share in U.S.

* Cnova N.V.: Groupe Casino offers to purchase all outstanding ordinary shares of Cnova N.V. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
