2016年 12月 27日

BRIEF-Tong Oil Tools to acquire 3.125 pct stake in US company Cutters Group Management

Dec 27 Tong Oil Tools Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 3.125 percent stake in U.S. company Cutters Group Management Inc

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2izmFB0

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
