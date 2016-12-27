BRIEF-Tong Oil Tools to acquire 3.125 pct stake in US company Cutters Group Management

BRIEF-CSRA says unit awarded a five-year, $266 mln EPA contract
* Subsidiary, SRA International, Inc., has been awarded a five-year, $266 million contract
Dec 27 Tong Oil Tools Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 3.125 percent stake in U.S. company Cutters Group Management Inc
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said Roy Gori, head of its Asia division, would succeed company veteran Donald Guloien as its chief executive officer.
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider