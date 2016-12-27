版本:
BRIEF-Suning Universal's unit signs strategic agreement with Syneron Medical

Dec 27 Suning Universal Co Ltd

* Says health unit signs strategic agreement with Syneron Medical Ltd

* Says share trade to resume on December 28

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2i2uhis ; bit.ly/2i2nB3I

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
