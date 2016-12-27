BRIEF-Kingsignal Technology's Hong Kong unit plans operations in Canada

BRIEF-ESCO Technologies says has acquired assets of Morgan Schaffer
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider
Dec 27 Kingsignal Technology Co Ltd
* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to set up unit in Canada with investment of C$28.8 million ($21.28 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hJVcwh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3533 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider
* Says Steven Armstrong will lead Ford of Europe, Middle East & Africa; Peter Fleet to lead Ford Asia Pacific
SAO PAULO, May 25 Petróleo Brasileiro SA does not have the means to bid for all eight pre-salt exploration areas as well as the 14th round of oil rights auctions, Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Thursday.