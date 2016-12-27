版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 27日 星期二 20:58 BJT

BRIEF-Kingsignal Technology's Hong Kong unit plans operations in Canada

Dec 27 Kingsignal Technology Co Ltd

* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to set up unit in Canada with investment of C$28.8 million ($21.28 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hJVcwh

Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3533 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐