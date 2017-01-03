BRIEF-China's Goertek to acquire stake in U.S. tech firm Kopin

BRIEF-Western Resources provides corporate update
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 3 Goertek Inc
* Says it plans to acquire U.S tech firm Kopin Corp's 7.3 million shares for $23.85 million
* Says it will own about 9.8 percent stake in Kopin after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2j2vqb1
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue rose 42 percent to $2.138 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3.7 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $13.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: