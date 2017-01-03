版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 3日 星期二 12:28 BJT

BRIEF-China's Goertek to acquire stake in U.S. tech firm Kopin

Jan 3 Goertek Inc

* Says it plans to acquire U.S tech firm Kopin Corp's 7.3 million shares for $23.85 million

* Says it will own about 9.8 percent stake in Kopin after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2j2vqb1

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐