公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 15:14 BJT

BRIEF-Google to hold 5000 workshops in 40 Indian cities to provide training

Jan 4 New Delhi - Google

* Exec says will hold 5000 workshops in 40 Indian cities to provide online and other training for small and medium businesses Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)
