版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 20:53 BJT

BRIEF-Ford, Toyota form nonprofit to manage software for app development for vehicles

Jan 4 Ford Motor Co :

* Ford and Toyota are creating a nonprofit called SmartDeviceLink Consortium to manage open source software for smartphone app development for vehicles

* Members of consortium include automakers Mazda Motor Corp , PSA Group, Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp, and suppliers Elektrobit, Luxoft and Xevo

* Consortium will focus on increasing choice for consumers in how they connect and control their smartphone apps on the road
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐