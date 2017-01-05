版本:
中国
2017年 1月 5日

BRIEF-Anhui Guozhen Environment to increase investment in US company Trevi Systems

Jan 5 Anhui Guozhen Environment Protection Technology Joint Stock Co Ltd

* Says it plans to increase investment in U.S. company Trevi Systems Inc by $5 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iE7GJe

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
