版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 19:00 BJT

BRIEF-China CITIC Bank gets regulator's approval to set up direct bank

Jan 5 China CITIC Bank Corp Ltd

* Says it gets banking regulator's approval to set up a direct bank CITIC Baixin Bank Corporation Limited with Fujian Baidu Bo Rui Netcom Science and Technology Co Ltd

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hUgiaL

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
