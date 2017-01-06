版本:
2017年 1月 6日

BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders machinery from Ultratech

Jan 6 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery for T$551 million ($17.25 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.9440 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
